… As Osisioma Age Grade offers free cervical screening for Lagos women

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stakeholders have called for regular breast cancer screening and increased awareness of the disease as part of measures to prevent unnecessary deaths from the scourge of the disease.

To this end, Osisioma Age Grade weekend in Lagos organised a walk/enlightenment and free cervical cancer screening for women in the Festac area of Lagos.

Addressing the gathering, the Registrar, Dept of Surgery, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Dr Olaleye Emmanuel maintained that early detection and treatment were key to surviving breast cancer.

Emmanuel who stressed the need for increased awareness of the scourge of cancer said breast cancer is a serious disease that requires awareness to go out to the rural areas.

“There is a need to educate Nigerians on how cancer develops and how to curb it on time. Cancer can be cured if it is discovered and treated early. But people need to be aware of the disease and watch out for it.”

According to the WHO 2021 report, breast cancer is currently the most common type of cancer worldwide, with 2.26 million cases recorded in 2020. In Nigeria, breast cancer cases were historically low but are now increasing as a result of urbanisation and lifestyle changes. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths currently, representing about 23 per cent of all cancer cases and approximately 18 per cent of deaths are attributed to it in Nigeria.

He commended the group for organising such an event that seeks to create awareness of the disease.

Speaking on cervical cancer, an Oncologist/Gynaecologist from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Oluchi Ozonu who stated that the HPV virus that causes cervical cancer can be transmitted through sex urged parents to teach their young girls about sex education early in life.

She also advised couples to work together when a spouse comes down with the disease as it is not the right time to apportion blame.

In his welcome address, the Lagos State Chairman of the Osisioma Age Grade, Pastor Chuks Nduka, who disclosed that a number of their wives and daughters have died due to cancer said the month of October is regarded as breast cancer awareness month, hence, the need for the sensitization programme.

Noting that their group was a social-cultural cultural social-cultural group from Imo State, that Champions values that promote developmental issues within their community and host community, Nduka said the programme was happening simultaneously in their hometown and Lagos because there are possibilities of rescuing the patient if detected early.

“As a community, we have lost illustrious daughters to cancer that is why we are championing this. We are having free cervical cancer screening for as many as the women that are here today free of charge.”

Giving insight into the awareness programme, the Vice Chairperson & Convener Osisioma cancer awareness campaign, Tina Ishiodu said the Osisioma community development association identified with the Global cancer challenge to highlight the sufferings of women living with the disease as well as the need to create more awareness for early detection.

Explaining that women are the excellent basis for every family’s progress and the early death of a mother, means death to the “family compass” most times, Ishiodu said: “The need to bring light to bear over this issue in our community is primarily aimed at stamping it out from our mothers, daughters and sisters. Therefore, for this great Association which believes that “health is wealth”, this is the least we can do to support the fight against Cancer in our society and the world at large.”

She said the Otu Osisioma Age Grade is a Socio-Cultural Association which started in 1980 and believes in the development of its members, community development, retirement & succession plans. “We also believe and practice inclusiveness, that’s why we have women in key positions and our association is extended to younger generations who will take over from the older ones in the nearest future.”

She disclosed that in the past, they have engaged in several community-based developments and support for their members including a thrift scheme that offers soft loans, and scholarships to less privileged students, which has been expanded to an Educational Trust Fund (ETF) among others.