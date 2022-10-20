By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A storey building housing a multi-million naira Supermarket along West-End, Asaba, Delta State capital, Thursday evening, collapsed.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of casualties could not be ascertained. However, a number of persons who were rescued from the collapsed building were rushed to the Federal Medical centre for treatment.

Our Correspondent reports that the rescue effort has been intensified at the collapsed building which is directly opposite the popular Emeka Ofor Plaza, near St. Patrick College.

Sources said several bags of rice were offloaded into the top floor of the building earlier in the day. However, it could not be ascertained what was responsible for its collapse.

The building has an adjoining bar and restaurant which was not affected by the collapse.

At the time of filing this report, the effort was still being made to reach relevant authorities for confirmation of the number of casualties.