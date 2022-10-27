By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, presented Year 20223 Appropriation Bill of over N1.692 Trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Recall that the governor, had on last year presented Year 2022 Appropriation Bill of over N1.388 trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill, themed: “Budget of Continuous Development,” held at Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by a large crowd including dignitaries across the state.

Details later…

