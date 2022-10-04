….urges FG to obey UN’s directive, terminate case against him

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has submitted a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking an order for his immediate release.

Kanu, in the petition that was signed by his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, urged President Buhari to direct his unconstitutional release from the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, through a more productive “political solution”.

“You can do this by instructing the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation to wield his powers under section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to enter a ‘nolle prosequi’.

“This will immediately halt the present restlessness and sit-at-home mantra currently ravaging the South East and paralysing business and normal life”, Kanu stated in the petition that was sighted by Vanguard.

Meanwhile, President Buhari received the petition through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday.

