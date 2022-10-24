By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Monday, announced $5 million grant to assist flood victims in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Vice President, IFAD, Katherine Meighan, during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, on sidelines of the launch of ‘Special Agricultural Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Programme in Nigeria’.

Meighan expressed concern over the plight of Nigerians affected by the devastating flood, especially farmers at the rural areas.

