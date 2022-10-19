.

By Bose Adelaja

Three people were presumed dead while 14 others were injured on Wednesday, in a fatal accident involving a Mazda bus on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Adeniji-Oshodi, Lagos.

This occurred at about 6.45 pm, at the Adekunle axis of the Bridge.

The casualties were the bus driver and two other occupants occupying the front seats.

According to the eye witnesses’ accounts, the incident occurred when the bus driver plying Oshodi/Ajah route hit the Adekunle interchange demarcation and this led to the fatal incident.

An eye witness, Mr Akintunde Alabi who narrated the incident to Vanguard said it obstructed the free flow of traffic at Ilubinrin, Adeniji-Adele and Adekunle such that many motorists were stranded.

He said there was a backlog of traffic as onlookers also besieged the scene thereby disrupting the free flow of traffic.

“There is a fatal accident at Adekunle inter-change inward Adeniji-Adele.

“Three people are lying lifeless by the roadside while 14 passengers were injured.

“onlookers from Adeniji Adele inward Iyana-Oworo are at the scene and this has generated serious gridlock in Ilubirim.

“Many of us are stranded at the moment, ” he said.

At press time, it was learnt that the Nigeria Police, Lagos Ambulance Services, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, and LASTMA, were on the ground to perform rescue operations and control the traffic.

It was gathered that the emergency responders were waiting for State Environmental Health and Monitoring Unit, SHEMU, to evacuate the bodies.