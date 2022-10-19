.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly is dead.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the early hours of today but it appeared didn’t recover from the ailment

His Deputy, Hakeem Jamiu presided over the plenary of the House today, without any information about his whereabouts.

Afuye, seasoned politician and a two term member of the house, represents Ikere Constituency 2 at the State House of Assembly. He had served as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in the greater part of the Dr Kayode Fayemi’s first term administration

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.