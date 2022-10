File photo: President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2021 budget to the National Assembly.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday this week present the N19.76trillion 2023 Appropriation bill before the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Presentation will take place 10:00am at the temporary chamber of House of Representatives .

The Letter on the Budget presentation by President Buhari was personally written by him and read in Plenary Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

