.

By Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari is unveiling the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the State House, Abuja at the moment.

Guests, including the APC governors, are thronging the venue of the event, amid tight security.

Addressing the gathering, The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said “with the formal inauguration of the PCC, the party was set to crush all opposition on the way to its victory during the election next year.

Details later…