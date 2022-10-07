By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly to present the N19.76trillion 2023 Appropriation bill before the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This is the 4th joint session and the last budget presentation by President Buhari.

The National Anthem was sang at exactly 10.09 am when the President arrived the House of Representatives Chamber.

The opening Moslem prayer was said by Senator Sabi Ya’u, Zamfara North.

Here is a breakdown of his budget presentation since he became the President of the country in 2015.

In 2015, it was a budget sum of N4.5 trillion, in 2016, it rose to N 6.06 trillion, in 2017, it was N7.44 trilion, in 2018, the budget was jerked to N 9.12 trillion in 2019, it was N8.9 trillion, in 2020, it rose to N10.33 trillion; in in 2021, it was N13.6 trillion and in 2022, it was N17.126 trillion.

