Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has hinted that the long-running strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU will be over “in matter of days.”

The Speaker stated this while briefing the leadership of ASUU about his meetings with the President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Meanwhile, the leadership of ASUU has hailed the House of Representatives for its intervention in the fall out between university lecturers and the Federal Government.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

