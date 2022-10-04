.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change of plans, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC would formally flag off its 2023 Presidential Election campaign on Monday, October 10, Vanguard has learned.

The development comes as the party and its campaign council gear up to receive its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu back to the country.

Vanguard had exclusively reported on Tuesday that Tinubu who has been in London for some days is expected back to Nigeria within the week.

Details later…

RELATED NEWS