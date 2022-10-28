By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, suspended the execution of its judgement that ordered the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsanami, granted the application FG brought for stay of execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the appeal it lodged before the Supreme Court.

However, the appellate court, ordered FG to within seven days, transmit the record of appeal as well as its verdict on the matter, to the apex court to enable speedy determination of the case.

It will be recalled that appellate court had last Monday, reserved its ruling on the application FG filed for the judgement that quashed the entire 15-count terrorism charge it preferred against Kanu not to be executed, pending the determination of an appeal it has lodged before the Supreme Court.

