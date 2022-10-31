By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Labour Party has congratulated the Brazillian President-elect, Luiz Inaciao Lula Da Silva for his resounding victory over the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the just concluded Presidential election.

A statement on Monday by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, comrade Arabambi Abayomi, noted that all odds were against Lula to emerge victorious

Recall that Brazil has taken a turn to the left as former president Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election.

After a divisive campaign which saw two bitter rivals on opposite sides of the political spectrum go head to head, Lula won 50.9 per cent of the votes.

LP therefore, congratulated Lula who was harassed and imprisoned to prevent his comeback ambition

According to LP, “Lula’s victory has clearly shown that power in a democracy belongs to the People.

“Nigerians should learn to take their destiny into their hands by voting the hawks out of power next year

“Lula represents the people, the much-touted power of incumbency and so called structures is not a determinant to elect Leaders.

“A case in point is Williams Ruto’s victory in Kenya who also braced all the odds to emerge victorious.”

According to LP, “Lula’s victory is a red card to the APC led government.

“APC should begin to prepare its handover notes and should not think of getting the third term by proxy.

“Nigerians are now wiser and with the passage of the Amended Electoral ACT, this has foreclosed planned rigging by APC and bury their ambition to return to the villa in 2023.

“Like it happened in Brazil, supporters of Labour Party have resolved that never again would the looters be returned to power again and no amount of victimization will deter us from mobilising support for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and his vice Datti who are ready to reverse the misfortune brought by APC Leadership on our dearest country, Nigeria.

LP, therefore, urged both the APC and PDP Presidential candidates “to concede victory to the OBI/DATTI presidency so that a proper economy blue print could be launched immediately to take Nigeria out of the wood.”

