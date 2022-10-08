By Efosa Taiwo

Leicester City saw their season take yet another nosedive after losing 2-1 to Bournemouth on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The Foxes took the lead after Patson Daka’s early opener but failed to get a cushion as Bournemouth pulled a second-half comeback.

Philip Billing scored a superb volley to level the scores before Ryan Christie touched in Dominic Solanke’s knock-down five minutes later to complete the revival.

Interim boss Gary O’Neil has not lost any of his five games in charge at Vitality Stadium and, in front of prospective new owner Bill Foley, this performance only boosts his chances of getting the permanent job.

The loss sees Leicester City languish in 19th position with Brendan Rodgers’ job hanging by a thread.

