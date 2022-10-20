Boris Johnson, Kemi Badenoch

By Biodun Busari

Former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson may launch a political comeback to reclaim the post he left in July as Liz Truss who succeeded him resigned on Thursday.

Truss, in a statement from Downing Street, London, England said he had informed King Charles III of her resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party.

According to her, she could not deliver on the reason she was elected. “I recognise … given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

Boris Johnson’s possible comeback

Meanwhile, according to a report from CNN, Johnson’s allies are pushing him forward as the experienced politician that can rescue the country’s economic mess.

One of Johnson’s cronies, Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “We need someone who can come in, we need somebody who can bring people together, somebody who actually has got that mandate.

“So a mandate from people in the last general election, a mandate from party members and somebody actually who can get this party going again, get us winning elections again.

“The only person that I think that ticks all those boxes is Boris Johnson.”

Kemi Badenoch’s resilience

In a similar manner, the UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Kemi Badenoch who contested for the office alongside Truss was said to be eyeing the post again.

Sources close to the British-Nigerian politician, according to The Telegraph, are saying she may throw herself in the race again to replace Truss.

The source said: “Now that the PM has announced her resignation, the Party must unite around a new leader who restores trust in politics and delivers good government for the British people. Kemi is in conversations with colleagues about how best to achieve this.”