Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami said digital technology increases the economy of any country.

The minister said digital economy can be resilient to adverse events like COVID-19, adding that digitalisation has enabled Nigeria to develop a sustainable economy.

Pantami spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of a book “Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami: Advancing Nigeria’s Drive Towards a Digital Economy” written by Obiora Nzekwu.

A statement by Hadiza Umar, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it was part of the ongoing Digital Nigeria Conference.

Umar quoted the minister saying: “Digitalization increases efficiency, reduces waste, enhances productivity, increases transparency, supports datafication, amongst others. We have shown that the digital economy can greatly support the traditional economy.

“The contribution of the digital economy to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Nigeria and its role in making the economy resilient to adverse events like the COVID-19 pandemic are two good examples of the impact of the digital economy on the traditional economy.”

In his remarks, Pantami disclosed that the ministry excelled at the recently concluded retreat for ministers.

“The assessment was based on the output indicators and milestones for the eight ministerial deliverables; the ministry obtained the highest grade in all.

“Implementation of Broadband Connectivity was 134 percent; deployment of 4G – 127 percent; digitizing government functions and processes – 99 percent.

“Development and implementation of a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy – 103 percent; Implementation of Digital Identity Programme – 86 per cent.

“Improvement and optimization of revenues from operators and licensees in the agencies under the ministry supervision was 594 per cent”, he said.

In his foreword, President Muhammadu Buhari recommended the book to researchers, scholars, policy makers and Chief Executive Officers in business and public offices.

The President hailed Prof Pantami for being a good example of excellence and how he has discharged his responsibility as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The 900-page book chronicled some of the minister’s achievements since he was sworn in on August 21, 2019, and other areas of impact prior to his appointment.

The chapters include Digital Sheikh; Changing the Trajectory at NITDA; Communications, Digital Economy and Running a SMART Ministry; NCC – Driving the Digital Agenda; The Mobile Digital Economy; Broadband – Driving the Digital Economy; Other Agencies in the Digital Drive, and Policy Statement and Views.

