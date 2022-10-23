Chief Bode George

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George has asked political parties including the PDP to suspend its campaign, just like presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi did.

Chief Judge made this call while speaking in an interview with Sunday Politics on Channels TV on Sunday.

The PDP chieftain said political parties should suspend campaigns to show concerns for the lives lost to the flooding disaster ravaging several parts of Nigeria.

“If you are campaigning to win the hearts of the Nigerian people, anything that will affect their state of mind should be your major concern.”

