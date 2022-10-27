The MD/CEO Bokano Nig Limited, Hon Bobby Onofiok has been honoured with with Excellence in Leadership, Peace and Community Development award.

The award ceremony which took place recently at Sheraton Hotels Abuja had as the theme, “Role of Nigerian the youth, Business & Community leaders, Media & Security Agencies in the 2023 general elections”.

The award is in recognition of her efforts towards enhancing the living standards of his people, community and philanthropic initiatives.

His organization, Bokano Nigeria Limited is a 100% indigenous Nigerian private company with a vision to becoming a world-class company. Incorporated September 2012 in Nigeria and engages in the business of Engineering, construction, Fabrication, Procurement, Energy Trading Consulting and Support Services.

The company boasts of several years of experience in the oil and gas fields; design, construction, fabrication/installation and commissioning of variety of equipment for the refineries, water facilities, and oil & gas assets.

Its services range from Conceptual Engineering Studies through to full on-site installation and facility maintenance.

Its vision reads, “To be a sustainable world class Engineering, Procurement and Consulting company with a dedication to safety and social responsibility while ensuring value to its clients with the highest-level of satisfaction and an unmatched performance in the Industry”

Bokano Nigeria Limited is poised to be a high profile technology driven Oil and Gas Service Company providing unique, cost effective and safe solutions to all pipeline construction, pipeline repairs or logging problems using a combination of highly experienced personnel, leading-edge instrumentation and modern equipment to execute projects on a timely basis and within budget.

Other prominent Nigerians honoured at the Peace Achievers International Awards 2022 include, the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more.

In his remarks, the lead Organiser and Project Director Africa, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe congratulated all the awardees for standing tall in selfless service to humanity, affirming that the agency will be at the forefront in identifying and recognizing eminent Nigerians deserving of award of excellence.

RELATED NEWS