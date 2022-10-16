.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

No fewer than 33 persons have been reported to have drowned between Danchitagi village in Lavun local government and Gbara in Mokwa local government area of Niger state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday night.

The boat was carrying over 50 passengers and capsized on River Kaduna in Niger State.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that most of the passengers were women and children and traders. They were said to be returning from a weekly market in Danchitagi while others were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in the neighbouring communities.

A source from the area said out of over 50 passengers in that boat, only 17 people have been rescued alive.

“We believe the rest are no more alive because they have been in the water for several hours. The water level is also high now because of rainfall. We are still doing our best to look for the remaining people but the chance of their survival cannot be guaranteed,” the source declared.

Malam Dalami declared, “A heavy rainfall accompanied by severe windstorm contributed to the incident. Some of the rescued victims were taken to Gbara rural hospital for medical attention.

Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who confirmed the incident said the agency had launched rescue operations with a view to saving the lives of the victims.

Also, the District Head of Gbara, Alhaji Mohammed Saba also confirmed the incident adding that no fewer than 60 passengers were in the boat.