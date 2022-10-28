By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, has thanked Rihanna for giving her the opportunity to pay tribute to Black Panther’s fallen hero, Chadwick Boseman in the song “Lift Me Up.”

Recall earlier this week Marvel confirmed that Rihanna will be dropping a new track on Friday for its upcoming and highly anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While the Barbadian singer revealed Tems contributed to relishing a creative collaboration on the single, ‘Lift Me Up’, she further showed love to Tems on her Twitter page on Friday noting,” It’s the pen for me, love to you sistren.”

The Try Me crooner then acknowledged Rihanna on her Instagram page, admitting how honored she was to have written the song for one of the world’s most prominent singers.

She added that the song, “Lift Me Up” was written in honor of Black Panther’s fallen hero, Chadwick Boseman.

She said: “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection.”

