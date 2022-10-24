…gives over 1,000 youths scholarships across Africa

By Gabriel Olawale

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider has partnered with Utiva, a technology education company in Africa that helps young people learn tech skills. The new partnership is set to educate 50,000 young people in technology and provide scholarships for 1,000 Africans in a 1-year intensive skill training program.

The education program is aimed at young people (18 – 35) from over 19 countries across Africa. It consists of virtual workshops, which will run every weekend over the next 12 months, where students will learn tech skills and access virtual mentoring as a part of the project design.

Additionally, students who partake in the training will have access to fully funded year-long scholarships, which will provide access to Utiva’s top technology skill training for free. The collaboration aims to build a path for economic prosperity for the continent through skill training and access to vast job opportunities in the technology and Web3 sectors.

“We believe the benefits and vast opportunities of Web3 must be accessible to all. Advancing tech education and professional training are critical to making this happen.

We’re proud to be partnering with Utiva, to engage the youth across Africa as we support the continent’s next generation of industry shapers.” said Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.

Launched at the Utiva office in Lagos Nigeria on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the workshop hosted about 50 young people who will be a part of the first cohort of people that will access the fully-funded training and sponsorship.

“Africans are talented and hardworking but most times, the constraints of resources can be a major limiting factor when pursuing a laudable aspiration like moving into technology. We are super excited that Binance Charity understands the African pain point and has partnered with us at Utiva to help thousands of Africans and break the barrier to entry for many,” said Eyitayo Ogunmola, CEO of Utiva.

At the launch workshop, students took part in a 4-hour training on Blockchain Technology and Software Development. This is the beginning of a 12-month commitment to the educational program.

Maxwell Maxwell, one of the students said, “It was my aspiration to learn Data Science but I have always been limited by financial constraints. Now, my dreams are close to being fulfilled.”

This initiative is part of the wider Binance Scholar Program launched earlier this year and now has active projects in Ukraine, South Africa, France, and Brazil. The initiative is enabling the next generation of digital leaders to develop their skills, knowledge, and experience without financial barriers.

