By Cynthia Alo

BIC, a leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers has reiterated its commitment to contributing to the local community and Nigerian economy through its local production and capacity building.

Speaking during a tour at the company’s factory in Sagamu, General Manager, BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues, affirmed that Nigeria remains a hub for the manufacturing and distributing of its products while noting that plans are underway to expand operations beyond the borders of Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria is one of the biggest and most active economies with a young population in Africa and remains at the forefront for us to drive sustainable growth, in line with our Horizon Plan. We pride ourselves with our constantly growing operation and our impact on local communities, contributing towards the country’s socio-economic development. We look forward to further growth and investment in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Plant Director, BIC Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ajakaiye, noted that 100 percent of the manufacturing materials, particularly in packaging materials are locally sourced and the iconic BIC Cristal pen and Lucky pens are locally produced.

He said: “We constantly work to maintain the high-quality, international standards at the plant, while building and leveraging local capabilities and expertise.”

