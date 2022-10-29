.

By Fortune Eromosele

The Executive Chairman of Biase local government council in Cross River State, Hon. Ada Charles Egwu has bagged the 2022 Nigerian Local Government Merit Award, LOGMA, as the best-performing Local Government Chairman in Nigeria.

The award is in recognition of her leadership quality through service delivery and high sense of accountability, despite lean and dwindling financial resources to the council.

While receiving the award in Abuja, at the 21st Nigerian Local Government Merit Award, LOGMA, Egwu commended the organizers of the LOGMA for finding her worthy for an award.

She described the award as a significant one to her in view of the fact that the award will nudge her to further serve humanity and the good people of Biase Local Government Area and Cross River State at large.

She said: “I am dedicating this award to the almighty God and I thank His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade, CON, his dear wife, Her Excellency, Dr (Mrs) Linda Ayade and the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, OFR, his beloved wife, Her Excellency, Mrs Omotunde Ivara Esu as well as the good people of Biase Local Government Area.

“I want to also appreciate the leadership of our great party, APC, staff of Council, Legislature/Executive of Biase LGA for their continuous support and opportunity given me to serve, your performance has earn the Local Government the national recognition. I will continue to embark on public-oriented projects in line with Governor Ben Ayade’s Agro-industrial policies for our dear State.”

In his address, the Chairman of the occasion and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, appreciated the organizers for maintaining the integrity of LOGMA since its inception till date.

While calling on stakeholders to assiduously work to ensure that Local Government system gets full autonomy, he said that council chairmen are in a better position to proffer solution to present challenges that are bedeviling the nation because they are more connected to the people at the grassroots than any tier of government.

He charged the award recipients to do their best to serve the people.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator of Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award (LOGMA), Chief Bayode Ojo, welcomed and felicitated with the honorees for rendering qualitative service to their people across the nation.

Ojo said: “We conducted a thorough research on public office holders (Local Government Chairmen) and we came up with an assessment where out of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria, only 28 LGA Chairmen met out criteria and were profiled for the prestigious awards today.

“Winners were shortlisted and published in National Dailies for members of the public to subject them to further scrutiny, on the spot checks were carried out on the claims of the nominated Chairmen”.

Other awardees were, John Campos Ogundare, Etiosa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State; Awalu Adamu, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State; Justina Edem, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State; Pastor Effiong Ubokulo of Oron Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State; Jude Chukwuwike, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State; Confidence Deko, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State; and Jibrin Gangiari, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Also were, Sulaiman Bamidele Yusuf, Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State; Emmanuel Onwuchekwa, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State; Ada Charles Egwu, Biase Local Government Area; Dr. Walter Ozioko, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State; Modu Kachallah, Nguru Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Bala Isah Isgogo of Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

