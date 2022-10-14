Bhadmus Habdulakeem amongst the 100 Most Influential Young Persons to be celebrated by the Oyo Govt.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, the Oyo state ministry of youth and sports, officially released the list of 100 Most Influential Young Persons from the state, making it the maiden edition of the Oyo state award.

The list has phenomenal individuals that are creating sustainable impacts that have benefited citizens and instituted civic and social change to improve the state’s development. Notably on the list is Bhadmus Habdulakeem, an On Air Personality, Journalist and Social Media Influencer from the state.

The award is being organized by the Oyo state ministry of youth and sports as a means of commending the work of these innovative youths. Popularly called Mr Bhadoosky, he

The Ministry, in their broadcasts announced that, “This recognition highlights the work of innovative Youths whose enterprises, skills and talents are shaping the community around them. It showcases persons who are inspiring others through their work, and empowering others by giving them a voice”.

It continued, “The nominees who made the final ranking after over 14,000 nomination entries, have been carefully selected by an expert panel of judges, these leaders are having a positive national/international impact and inspiring others with their leadership.

This final ranking is deliberately unveiled today to commemorate the International Youth Day 2022″.

While responding to the award list, Bhadmus Habdulakeem “Mr Bhadoosky” said on a Twitter post: https://twitter.com/mrbhadoosky/status/1558182498487746561

“I made the 100 Most Influential Young Persons in Oyo State list. All my life, I’ve always been working hard trying to hone my craft, improving my skills, thought & creative processes, & I really don’t think about accolades. Then along the line, they start coming my way. #OYA2021”

“My Award rack started getting filled with different recognitions & it’s a nice pat on the back. You see this very one? I am highly honored to be recognized by the Oyo state Govt! Being on this list alone is a major accolade for all the hardwork I’ve done as a citizen of the State”

“Now let’s take it a bit further! Voting starts officially today, to 19th of August 2022. Please vote for me to make this celebration even sweet by visiting http://oyostateyouthawards.com & click on “VOTE” Long live Oyo state! Long live Nigeria!! @oyostategovt @seyi_amakinde”.