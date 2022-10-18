By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has disclosed that his ambition grew the moment Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Ronaldo left Real for Juventus in the summer of 2018 after arriving from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80million.

Since the Portuguese left, Benzema emerged as Madrid’s talismanic figure.

The French striker, on Monday, got named the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner on the heels of a campaign where he scored 44 goals for Real as they went ahead to win La Liga and the Champions League.

Benzema, speaking about Ronaldo, told Onda Cero: “It was an honour to play with him, he’s a beast.

“The day he left, the ambition to be more entered my head.”