blast Atiku over comment on Ortom, reject condolence message, demand apology

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The leaders of the three main tribes of Benue state, on the aegis of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Ochetoha K’Idoma, OKI, and Omi Ny’ Igede, ONI, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to set up military posts at Gbeji and Chembe communities in Ukum, Logo and Agatu Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state respectively, to stem renewed herdsmen killings in parts of the state.

Addressing the media in Makurdi, the leaders, through their Chairman and President General of MUT worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh decried the persistent armed herdsmen attacks on Benue communities particularly the recent invasion of Gbeji that claimed 39 lives and left many others hospitalised.

According to the leaders, “the attack on Gbeji is one among many other senseless and unprovoked killings of innocent peasant farmers across Benue state by the marauding herdsmen, which has left behind over two million persons displaced across the state.

“They must be made to account for their deeds, hence we are in agreement with President Muhammadu Buhari, who has pledged to investigate the incident.

“On the other hand, we condemn the lame attempt by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to condole families that lost their loved ones during the incident.

“The former Vice President had talked about ‘intergrating’ the herdsmen into communities in Benue, whereas the Fulani have clearly shown via there actions and utterances that they do not desire to live peaceably with the famers in Benue communities.

“We also join the people of Gbeji to reject the condolence offered by Atiku, which we also view as a mockery, for how does the PDP presidential candidate expect farmers in Benue State to have brotherly ties with their murderers?

“Also, at a recent outing in Kaduna the presidential candidate said he was angry “with Governor Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulanis as bandits and terrorists.’

“We call on him to apologise to Governor Ortom for the unwarranted verbal attacks he unleashed on the Governor Ortom at the Kaduna meeting. We make this demand with emphasis because some of the Fulani cattle groups have owned up to the killings in the state, time and again.”

