By Efosa Taiwo

Tottenham came back from two goals down to secure a confidence-boosting victory at AFC Bournemouth ahead of an important week for the North London side.

Tottenham would square up with Marsielle in the Champions League on Tuesday in need of a victory to see them through to the next round of the competition.

Welsh forward Kieffer Moore put the Cherries ahead following an harmonious counter attack.

He then grabbed as he outmuscled Emerson Royal to meet Adam Smith’s cross with a powerful header which went in off the bar.

Ryan Sessegnon the found the back of the net to launch Spurs comeback with a sublime finish into the bottom corner.

Enlivened by that, Spurs launched series of attack at the home team and broke even when home keeper Mark Travers made a futile attempt at claiming a corner which allowed Ben Davies to head home from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

Spurs then grabbed a late-winner when Rodrigo Bentancur rose high to tuck home from another set-piece.

