Mr Abubakar Ohere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi Central Senatorial Candidate, says the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration has performed creditably well in the state.

He declared this on Saturday in Abuja at an event organised by the Ohere Political Vanguard in collaboration with Kogi Central Elite for Ohere to welcome the Corporate Elites Forum.

Ohere, who was a former Commissioner for Works and Housing in the state, said the event was also to engage Kogi residents in Abuja in line with the consultative policy of the state government.

He explained that the programme was all about engaging the state’s indigenes while doing periodic review of what had been achieved, particularly now that politics was in the air.

“People need to know what we have achieved and what we intend to achieve as candidates, if by God’s grace we emerged as winners in the coming elections.

“We have been engaging all manner of people from the grassroots and some of them reside here in Abuja as technocrats and civil servants, so because we are mobile, we came to engage them here.

“We are engaging our people in Abuja in line with the consultative policy of Gov. Yahaya Bello, this we had been doing since Sept. 28 when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INCE) lifted the ban on political campaigns,” said Ohere.

The senatorial candidate, while expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious, said the election would be competitive.

“Well, it is an election and it will be competitive and a winner must emerge, but then, we have a bright chance as a party.

“This is because we are not just in government or a sitting cabinet, we are serving the government that has performed,” he said.

He added that as a former Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs and later a Commissioner for Works and Housing in the state, he worked on several road projects in Kogi.

According to him, he also worked on other infrastructures, including the State University.

Ohere said promised to set a new agenda for Kogi Central that would focus on the entirety of the people of the state in national polity while helping to build on the legacies of Bello, if given the mandate.

He, however, noted that Bello’s achievements in the state would not had been possible without the support and co-operation of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello was represented at the event, which was attended by top dignitaries and political stakeholders from Kogi by Alhaji Abdulkareem Asuku, his Chief of Staff.

Asuku said Ohere had proved his worth over the years, adding that his courage and diligence stood him out.

He specifically appreciated the candidate for being part of the Bello-led administration, saying that the governor had prioritised the welfare and security of the people of the state.

He said the governor had also ensured a new direction in the state and had received awards from different organisations, including from President Muhammadu Buhari as the most security concious governor in the country.

This, he said, was in addition to Bello’s numerous achievements in infrastructural development in all parts of the state.

Some guests at the event, including Prof. Solomon Avidime of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, described Ohere as a good leader who listened to the people, adding that he was a good manager of human and financial resources and a great mobiliser. (NAN)

