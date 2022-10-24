By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed also known as Bella Shmurda has teased a new single ahead of the upcoming release of his debut album.

The Street-pop sensation took to his Twitter account to tease his fans with his new single off his upcoming album ‘Hypertension’.

According to the 26- years-old, the single set to be released on Wednesday is the number 3 track on his coming album.

He wrote: “Track Number 3! See you on Wednesday.”

Track Number 3! See you on Wednesday 💐 pic.twitter.com/bSgqPJNITx — Yxng Alhaji 💐 (@BellaShmurda) October 22, 2022

The single is a mid-tempo Afroswing record that has Bella in his storytelling mode sharing the carefree side of him which doesn’t care about the opinions and criticisms of others.

He has already released some singles off the album including ‘New Born Fela’ and ‘Philo’ featuring Omah Lay

RELATED NEWS