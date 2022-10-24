.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The wife of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Dr Mrs Becky Enenche has empowered several widows and youths in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

She also donated a borehole to Gosa Community in the nation’s capital.

Speaking to journalists in commemoration of her birthday, Dr Becky who donated welfare packages and several items ranging from sowing machines, grinding machines, baking oven, food items, cash gifts to some persons to start up businesses and empowerment in the area of skill acquisition such as paints production, solar energy, soap making, website developing, said the purpose of the empowerment program was to reach out to some women as well as take some boys and girls out of the street to make them useful to the society.

She stressed further that the richest people are not necessarily civil servants or salary earners but entrepreneurs who have acquired some skills.

On the 2023 general elections, she tasked Nigerians to do the right thing by voting credible candidates.

Yusuf John, a resident of the community while speaking to journalists said, “What i saw is very amazing, nice, it is what we are not expecting to see here but it’s very surprising for us and the community will be very happy to make use of it.

We thank Dunamis, Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche for so many things they have been doing for people and Christians in the whole world, seriously we are very grateful and happy to have something like this in our community.

“We are very grateful and pray for things like this to continue forever and for the love of God he shared amongst each other till we see and witness the coming of the Lord and we appeal to the government to do more things for the community.”

Another resident Abigail Asad said: “This borehole donated by mummy Becky Enenche is special and different from others. We are very excited and we thank God for all she has been doing for the Community, may God bless her and her husband too the more for all they have been doing for us.”

Abigail also appealed to the government to upgrade and renovate their school standard particularly the primary school “because during the rainy season, the leakage is too much” and she wants the government to sink boreholes for them in the available schools around and bring some business and interventions for them.

Also in attendance was the Senior Pastor of DIGC, Dr. Pst. Paul Enenche.

