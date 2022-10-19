Beauty West Africa – the largest international trade exhibition for the beauty sector in Africa – is opening its fourth edition in Nigeria next month, from November 29th to December 1st at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show will host over 200 exhibitors from around the world. Nigerian beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses will be joined by exhibitors from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to make this the biggest beauty event yet.

Beauty masterclasses, demonstrations, seminars, a beauty conference and demonstrations will also be running as part of the event. The three days of the exhibition will be packed full of presentations by the region’s leading beauty artistes, celebrity stylists, social media gurus and VIP celebrities.

After pausing for the pandemic, the 2021 event was a sell out with exhibitors and visitors alike enjoying the face-to-face experience that only an exhibition can bring. Demand for 2022 has seen the exhibition space expand to more than 4,200sqm.

The show’s organisers, BtoB Events, are looking forward to welcoming exhibitors old and new to this year’s Beauty West Africa. Jamie Hill, Managing Director, says: “2022 will see the largest Beauty West Africa exhibition to date, with record numbers of exhibitors, visitors, speakers and country pavilions.

“The exhibition will expand into the Landmark Centre’s third hall for the first time to accommodate the huge rise in interest that we have received from both international brands, now that travel restrictions are all but a thing of the past, and excitingly many new Nigerian companies who are looking to expand their post pandemic business.”

Among those exhibiting will be Insiyah Trends, the business behind the NISA brand. Explaining why they will be attending, the CEO, Mudar Saify says: “We cannot wait to come back to Nigeria for Beauty West Africa. We have many new products that we will be showcasing on site, and keep your eyes peeled for a celebrity ambassador or two as well!”

The Beauty West Africa Conference programme has been developed with Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos, and one of the themes will be how to build the beauty sector in Nigeria and West Africa. Exhibitors will also be demonstrating new products and techniques.