“Be magnanimous in victory because power belongs to God,” these were words of the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, in a congratulatory message to the victorious gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the sitting Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwhori, in the aftermath of his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Mayor stated this in his message to the gubernatorial flagbearer of the PDP. He stressed that after a long-drawn battle with his political opponent, Olorogun David Edevbie, the victorious Speaker should embrace “his brother” saying the duo had disagreed and the time is here for genuine reconciliation in the spirit of brotherhood and in the interest of party faithful who had kept faith with the PDP while the crisis lasted.

Akpodoro, who is the Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, stated that “the two personalities are illustrious sons of Urhobo nation in whom the people have implicit faith, a reason for which both sides of the divide should close ranks to fight and defeat their common enemies in the battle,” noting, “both have proven their mettle up to the Apex Court and the time is now to embrace each other as brothers who cannot be separated.”

“A lesson,” according to the ex-agitator, now Mayor, “has been thought and learnt therefore, the Delta State public expects a stronger bond between both parties for the challenge ahead of them. In the context of what transpired between the ‘two political bigwigs’ of Urhoboland,” the Mayor maintained that “there’s no victor, no vanquish and in that regards, both should form a formidable force being role models to their followers.”

As the stage is set for the bigger contest towards 2023 general elections Akpodoro maintained that both gladiators have major roles to play as he called on them to imbibe the “Urhobo Ovuovo” spirit and trudge ahead as if nothing had happened. He called on their followers to also maintain peace and avoid damaging rumours capable of creating gap between the duo.

Pointedly, the Mayor stated: “Now that the highest court of the land had spoken by bestowing higher responsibilities on Hon. Oborevwhori it behoves on him to carry everyone along irrespective of the brotherly disagreement which is normal in a democratic contests.”

He commended the former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for exuding the “finesse of character in his congratulatory message to Hon. Oborevwhori at the end of the court session.”

Recall that the duo had shortly after the party primaries in Asaba in May, 2022 produced the Speaker as the winner and both politicians had subsequently engaged in a long drawn legal battle up to the Supreme Court which has just delivered its judgement in favour of Oborevwhori, setting the stage for Delta 2023 contest proper.

Similarly, the Mayor extended his congratulatory message to the newly-appointed Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,

Audu Ahwavborua, on his new appointment describing it as well deserved and a call to service.

In his message to the MD, who was appointed to the position in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari, His Excellency Eshanekpe said, the sacking of the interim administration led by Effiong Akwa, was a good riddance to bad rubbish noting that the hitherto interim administration was an aberration which ought not to be stressing that Akwa’s board stagnated development in the Delta region owing to non performance.

He described the appointment of Ohwavborua as the best at the moment while expressing hope that the new board have the capacity to turn the situation around for the intervention agency which he noted had suffered a huge setback.

“An administrator per excellence with the capacity to take the Commission to the next level of positive change, growth and development due to his administrative prowess,” Akpodoro said “Ohwavborua has enough experience needed to reposition the NDDC from being a cash cow for politicians in the region to the real development agency its founding fathers envisaged.”

He called on the new management to avoid the pitfalls of the past, so that the people will feel the wind of accelerated change that the MD will set in motion.

According to the Mayor, “past administrations had deliberately retarded the growth of the region due to the politicisation office, adding the MD should remove the vestiges of politics and focus on making the people of Niger Delta feel the impact of the commission”, which he maintained, “was the vision of the founding fathers.”

“The youths and persons in the region,” he added, “should be impacted by the commission to remove the region from the seat of backwardness that it was consigned to by poor and inept leadership in the past.”

He advised the new board to immediately call a meeting of all critical stakeholders to mull over the future of the commission and how best to serve the people in what he referred to as a need assessment brainstorming with citizens.

Furthermore, the Mayor commended the President for deeming it good to appoint an illustrious son of Urhobo nation at the helm of affairs in the commission, noting that the Urhobo speaking nation is the largest homogeneous entity in the oil-rich Delta State.

He noted that the Eku-born new MD is versatile with enough mental and psychological capacity to manage the commission and take it to a lofty height, adding that the President has proven to the nation that he is a talent hunter while he called on all stakeholders to support the new NNDC helmsman.