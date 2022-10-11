Rico Swavey

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Lawyer and ex-BBnaija Season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya, well known by his stage name Rico Swavey, was involved in a ghastly accident.

The terrible news was conveyed on Tuesday by his fellow Big Brother Naija season 3 ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa nicknamed Alex Unusual.

Asogwa made this known via her Twitter page, claiming the accident happened “hours ago” and Rico Swavey was still being revived when she left the hospital.

Additionally, Asogwa urged the public to remember Rico Swavey in their prayers because of his precarious situation.

She further said, she was keeping a positive attitude in spite of the unfortunate incident and uploaded a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story.

Alex did not, however, specify the location or specifics of the collision.

She tweeted, “Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today.”

“He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical.”

“I’m staying positive. #PrayForRicoSwavey”

