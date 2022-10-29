.

By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Adekunle Olopade, popularly known as Adekunle announces he would be a host at the 2022 World Cup conference holding in Qatar.

Adekunle made this known on his Instagram story on Saturday, claiming he would be hosting the press conference of the forthcoming 2022 World Cup.

He said, “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

Adekunle further posted the gift he got,in preparation for the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.

It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

Meanwhile, his fans have shared in the excitement, appraising the former BBNaija housemate as being a wonderful compere with great eloquence.

