By Benjamin Njoku

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Eloswag has spoken about his relationship with fellow housemate, Chomzy, describing it as ‘work in progress.’

Eloswag and Chomzy were like an item while they were in the BBNaija house. The former had promised to continue his relationship with the latter outside the house.

Recently, the BBNaija star hosted his fellow housemates in all-white pool party at Park Inn Raddison hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he reiterated his promise, revealing why he fell in love with Chomzy.

According to him, it was easy for him to fall in love with Chimozy because they both had the same chemistry.

He also described Phyna as a friend, and went on to reveal why he didn’t mess around in the house.

“I have a mom, and I know how it feels when women tend to lure you . I know her pain, and what not to do to hurt her. I wasn’t going to do any stupid thing while in the house, ” he revealed.

Recall that Phyna had professed love for Eloswag, while in the house but he said he needed one week to think about it. After a week, Eloswag told Phyna that he was not interested and they should remain friends.

Sharing his experience in the BBNaija house, Eloswag said he had fun while it lasted, even though it was scary for him entering the BBNaija house on the second day.

He also said he tried to be himself throughout his stay in the house, and never cared about other housemates’ opinions about him.

On his eviction from BBNaija house, the ex-housemate who’s a dancer and singer, said he didn’t feel any indifference when he was evicted from the house as he puts it: ” It was more of a fun time for me.”

He added, “I like going for adventures. It was a different adventure for me, something like relating with new people in a space that you have never been before.

”There were tasks, and I put in all my effort in winning the Head of House because if I didn’t win I might be evicted from the house. Before entering the house, I had a YouTube channel, and I have experienced this kind of lifestyle where people tend to bash you a lot, even when you are doing something good, they tend to bring you down. This is actually what I wanted. I’m really enjoying it while it lasts,’ the 25-year old reality star said.

Speaking further, Eloswag revealed why he decided to hide all the condoms littering BBNaija house, saying ”I wanted other housemates to have direct sex in the house.”

Eloswag said his fellow housemates were pretending to be holy to use the condoms, prompting him to hide the condoms.

“Fellow housemates were pretending to be saints in the house. I packed the condoms because I wanted them to access it raw. I was actually hiding the condoms in the house.

”The thing is that nobody wanted to use the condoms. They were pretending to be holy, and I said somebody must do something without the condoms”, Eloswag who was evicted in the last week of the show revealed.

