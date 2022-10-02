By Efosa Taiwo

Phyna has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show season 7.

She walks home with the grand prize of N100m — the highest since the show debuted.

Phyna whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor is a singer and a hypewoman.

Though her emerging as the winner never came as a surprise to most viewers, here are three reasons she won:

1.Massive fanbase: Phyna became the first female housemate to get verified within few weeks of the reality show starting. While in the house, with her endearing and “street-like” character, she built a massive and active fanbase who go by the name “Phynation”. And that was evident in the official poll as she polled 40.74% of the total votes.

2. Strategic: She brought the content that many viewers signed up for with her many altercations and love triangles in the house. She ensured she entertained viewers to their delight with her “street” and “real” character. She was also strategic defeating Beauty, Amaka and other ladies to win Groovy’s love.

3.Drama Queen

She was always in the news. She was a complete drama queen who stole more limelights in the show with one altercation or the other.

