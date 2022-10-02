Adekunle

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Adekunle has been evicted from the reality TV show.

Speaking with the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after his exit from Biggie’s house, Adekunle said he has his eyes on politics.

Adekunle is one of the strongest contenders for the prize money. A level 1 housemate, Adekunle’s stay in the house has been eventful.

With Adekunle’s eviction, only Phyna, Bryan and Bella are in for the grand prize,

He won the Head of House title for the three weeks.

To emerge Head of House the third time, Adekunle won the final contest with 25 points, while Level 2 Housemates, Pharmsavi and Khalid, finished with 23 points each.

RELATED NEWS