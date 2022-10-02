Big Brother Naija housemate, Daniella has been evicted from from the reality TV show.

Daniella, who is leaving at the finale, no doubt had one of the most eventful times in the house.

She was once caught on camera with her fellow housemate, Khalid, cuddling and kissing under the duvet as they shared a bed.

The 22-year-old contestant writes poetry. She also acts and sings; that is when she is not working out and staying fit.

Daniella loves meeting new people and describes herself as resilient, energetic and observant.

