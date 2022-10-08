…What I need now is to focus on brands, not Groovy — Phyna

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Mr Felix Otabor, father of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has described his daughter’s victory at the just concluded reality TV show as an act of God, saying ‘I never believed I would father a child that would put me in the spotlight in my lifetime.’

The 67-year-old ambulance driver also expressed gratitude to his maker for remembering him through his daughter.

Speaking in a telephone chat with our reporter, Otabor who hails from Ekpeon, in Edo State, but resides in Lagos, said he was not surprised that his daughter emerged winner of the reality show as Phyna has always stood out in whatever she does.

Interestingly, Otabor said her family is blessed with four children, with Phyna as the first child.

According to him, he did not discourage her when she made her intention to be part of the show known to him.

‘My wife and I supported her. In fact, we gave her our blessings before she entered the house. She always carries us along in whatever she wants to do in life,’ he added.

Otabor, who couldn’t contend his excitement as he jumped onto the stage to hug his daughter after she was announced the star winner of the show, said he was overwhelmed by Phyna’s charisma and disposition while the show lasted.

‘I am overjoyed because I never believed I would father a daughter that will make me proud. Since she was announced the winner of the reality show, I have been receiving calls from across the country and beyond. People that know me and those that don’t know are all expressing their happiness for my family. My village in Edo State is currently agog with the news of my daughter’s victory at the show, ‘ Otabor said with excitement.

He added that he would wait patiently for her to return home, so that “ We can plan on how to invest the prize money wisely.” Meanwhile, the Hype priestess, who was presented with a cheque of N50 million and a brand new SUV from Innoson Motors among other goodies, during the week by Multichoice, producer of the show is already enjoying the limelight. She took to her Instagram page to announce her arrival, saying”I heard you were looking for me, so I came ready in my white regalia.”

In an interview, Phyna, who was romantically involved with Groovy while in the BBNaija House, said her new status as the winner of the reality TV show saddles her with the responsibility of pushing and promoting several brands.

According to the 25-year-old reality TV star, “I want to focus on myself more now. I don’t want my relationship with Groovy to be the major highlight of me right now. I have a lot of brands to push and I need to stay focused”.

Phyna joined Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy, Miracle, Efe and Katung as winners of the highly contested reality TV show.

