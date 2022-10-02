By Adegboyega Adeleye

28 Housemates thrilled fans with a lot of unforgettable moments in this season’s BBNaija show which culminates on Sunday night with Phyna’s emergence as winner.

From relationships to fights, tears, friendships, disqualifications, evictions, competition, twists, fake housemates, riders, and a plethora of fun-loving moments.

Compiled in this report are 10 unforgettable moments from the just concluded Level Up season.

Beauty’s Shocking Disqualification

In Week 2, Beauty Tukara was disqualified from Biggie’s house before the names of the first evicted housemates were released.

The historic early disqualification was shocking to fans and housemates. Beauty was disqualified on August 7th 2022 after earning her third strike for breaking house rules.

She received her first strike for pulling Ilebaye’s hair during a fight and earned a double strike after she threw her wig, glasses and attempted to break Groovy’s microphone during another misunderstanding.

Memorable Fights

Apart from Beauty’s fight with Ilebaye and Groovy. Another memorable fight is Groophy-Groovy and Phyna Vs Shella- Sheggz vs Bella. The fight started when Head of House, Phyna cautioned Bella over her complaint about leftovers not awarded to her. Groovy and Sheggz defended their lovers.

Other fights are Bella vs Rachel and Chichi, Chichi vs Adekunle and a lot more.

Level 1 vs Level 2 House Competition

The season started with 24 housemates who were splited into two different houses of 12 housemates each. Level 1 house was better furnished than Level 2 house.

Level 1 housemates such as Eloswag, Hermes and Adekunke mostly won the Head of House and nominated for eviction which made Level 2 house vulnerable to eviction.

Level 2 housemates, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid, Ilebaye, Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, and others were victims of eviction in the first few weeks.

Biggie later switched the houses and few weeks later, he joined both housemates together as they all levelled-up.

4.Chomzy’ s investigative Wahala over Groovy’s alleged sex with Phyna

Chomzy caused a rift in the house when she tried to investigate the alleged sex between her love interest, Groovy and Phyna. The housemates tried to know who started the gossip between Amaka, Chichi and Bella and Amaka was widely accused for starting the gossip.

Amaka’s immediate eviction

Fans were shocked when Biggie introduced a new twist as he instructed housemates to nominate three fellow housemates for immediate eviction. The lot unfortunately fell on Amaka. The housemates defended their decision as they complained about her troubles in the house.

Shella, Groophy, Khaniella, Dechi- Ships and Love Triangles

This season saw a lot of relationships with Sheggz and Bella – Shella leading the way with drama and fun.

There was also a love triangle for Giddyfia who took turns between Amaka, Diana and Rachel.

Other ships are Groovy and Phyna- Groovy

Deji and Chichi- Dechi

Khalid and Daniella- Khaniella

Elomzy- Eloswag and Chomzy

Hermes and Allysyn

Phyna’s Historic Head of House Win

Phyna emerged as Head of House in Week 8 which was historic and memorable for the Level-2 housemates who were reduced due to eviction.

She became the first Level-2 house to win the Head of House Game after a dominant record from Level-1.

Fake Housemates

Deji and Modella were introduced as fake housemates at the start of the second week. They were not eligible to win the grand prize and get evicted until Biggie finally sent them out.

Modella was given a task to disrupt relationships in the house but she couldn’t carry it out because she was afraid of Betrayal.

Deji carried out his task of causing rift and tension in the Level-1 house, further asking to be moved to Level-2 house.

House Riders&Controversial Level 3 House

Chizzy and Rachel were introduced as House riders in the third week.

They were also ineligible for the grand prize and eviction and stayed till the last week of the show. Both housemates were given instruction to cause rifts in the house and they performed well in their task.

Chomzy, Eloswag and Doyin were evicted on September 11th but were moved to Level-3 house as guests in a new and controversial twist by Biggie.

They were later moved to the main house to participate in sponsored games, tasks and daily activities as many fans complained about the unfair privilege given to them.

The guests and other housemates thought it was a fake eviction until Biggie sent then out the following week.

10. Phyna emerges winner

Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, Phyna has emerged winner of the BBNaija Level Up S7 by beating Bryann in the final.

She walks away with the conveted 100 million grand prize including N50m cash and N50m worth of other awards from the show’s sponsors.

