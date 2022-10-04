By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches by trashing Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C.

The German Champions scored three goals in the opening 21 minutes as they dominated from start to finish and have now gone 31 group matches in the competition without defeat.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in the seventh minute before Serge Gnarby doubled the advantage five minutes later. Sadio Mane’s superb solo effort in the 21st minute gave the Germans a strong lead over the Czech side.

Sane scored his second five minutes after the restart and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fired a shot off the post a minute before the hour mark as the Bavarians won convincingly on the night.

Bayern have won all three of their group matches so far to sit in the top spot on nine points while Inter Milan and Barcelona, both on three points, face each other later on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich next match is Saturday’s big Bundesliga fixture against rivals Borussia Dortmund.

