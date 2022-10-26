With their fate already decided, Bayern Munich inflicted more damage to Barcelona on Wednesday, trashing the Blaugrana giants 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

The win extends Bayern’s unbeaten run in the Champions League group stage to 33 matches.

Goals from from Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard ensured the Bavarian giants secure top spot in Group C.

Barca, on the other hand, will play in the Europa League for the second consecutive season as they currently sit third six points adrift second-placed Inter Milan.

