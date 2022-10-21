Few days after the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson donated over 15 million Naira to alleviate the acute living conditions of flood victims in Bayelsa, his friends have raised N11 million to support them under the platform of Friends of Senator Dickson.

Senator Dickson who conveyed his appreciation to the benevolent donors most of whom prefer to be anonymous, also expressed the gratitude of the beneficiaries.

Dickson reiterated his appeal to public spirited individuals, NGOs, corporations, to come to the rescue of displaced and suffering flood victims.

Dickson said, he appreciated the Initiative of his friends who came together to start this humanitarian drive.

According to him, a special account for the foundation has been opened with Sterling Bank into which the donations from his friend are Domiciled and into which further donations can be made.

Dickson also reiterated the policy of the foundation to record and publish the list of all donors as well as the beneficiaries for purposes of transparency.

However, he said that where there are request for anonymity, the foundation will have no option than to respect their preference.

He added that donation is not only in cash but also in kind as the foundation would make arrangement to receive all such donations in kind such as relief materials of every description.

He said, “Following the announcement of my donation to flood victims in Bayelsa State, some of my friends called to support and as at now they have raised Eleven Million Naira. A number of them preferred to be anonymous.

“However, we will do a letter from the foundation to express my gratitude and that of our people to them.

Dickson, had made donations running into millions of Naira to alleviate the plight of flood victims in Bayelsa State.

The Senator announced a donation of N400,000 Naira to each of the wards in the Sagbama Ekeremor Senatorial District on Wednesday in Abuja

Dickson, a former two-term Governor of the state also announced a donation of N5 million to those affected by the flood in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He stated further that his friends under the aegis of ‘Friends of Senator Dickson’ were also putting donations together to the sub-account of Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation to reach out to those affected by the ravaging flood.

He said, Those willing to donate both in cash and kind, can do so through the foundation’s

Sub-Account details:

Account Name: SENATOR HSD FOUNDATION FLOOD RELIEF FUND

Bank Name: Sterling Bank PLC PLC

Account Number: 0091512632

For relief materials and any other assistance to the victims kindly contact.

Dr. Clement Angiangei on: 08030843555

Or Ebizimo Okoroye: 09076311111

Or Stephen O. Ekoja: 0803669088

He stressed that the funds would be distributed dispassionately to the victims irrespective of political affiliations.