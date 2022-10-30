By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A communal clash between two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs of Bauchi state has turned bloody after unspecified number of people have been killed and one man has been blinded in the eye by an arrow.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson for Bauchi Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakili who could not ascertain the number of deaths disclosed that the clash was between the youths of Tarbuwa community in Zaki local government area sharing boundary with Kubdiya community in Gamawa local government area.

Although he said that the situation has been put under control as security operatives has been drafted to keep the peace in the affected areas, disclosed that the two communities used various dangerous weapons such as bows and arrows, clubs, sticks and others to attack each other leading to death and injuries on both parties

He said: “There was a clash between the two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs. The two communities attacked themselves on Tuesday. As a result, one Aliyu Idris of Kubdiya was shot in the eye with an arrow.

“Others: Abdullahi Abdullahi 38, Waziri Garba 26, Ishau Alhaji 25, Umar 30, Idris Abdullahi 27, Udu Abdullahi Yari 36, Mohammed Goni 31, Hassan Zakari 30, Umar Idris, Ahmadu Hussaini Wagaji, Alhaji 40, all from Kubdiya village were all injured”.

The spokesman said that on receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda directed the Area Commander in Azare to mobilize to the area in order to control the situation.

“The DPO and a number of Policemen visited the affected area and evacuated two of the victims to the General Hospital, Gamawa for treatment while 2 other victims were referred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare for further treatment where others are receiving treatment,” he added.

He said that investigations have since commenced in order to unravel the circumstances that led to the clash, assuring that anyone found culpable no matter his status would be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the country.

However, independent reports from the area revealed that not fewer than three people were reportedly killed while 10 others were injured in what was a renewed border clash between the two warring neighbouring villages of Gamawa and Zaki local government areas of Bauch State.

