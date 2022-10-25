The National Coordinator Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima Disciples, Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh alongside other national leaders of the platform on Saturday held the Inauguration of its Southeast States Executives and Local Government Coordinators of the Pro-APC support group popularly known as The BATS-Disciples.

The inauguration which took place at Haliva Hotels, GRA Awka in Anambra State was done by a member of the APC National Working Committee, Hon Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress.

The inauguration was well attended by members of the South East Executives, the 5 State Coordinators and their Executives as well as all the Coordinators of the 95 Local Government Councils within the Southeast Geopolitical Zone.

Speaking at event, the National Coordinator of The BATS Disciples, Engr. Aniagoh expressed great conviction in the personality of Bola Tinubu and analyzed the need to float the movement down to different polling units in Southeast. He charged the executives to keep to the vision and never be despised by the opposition.

Taking the center stage, an APC stalwart from Anambra State who is the Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi and the Patron of BATS-D, His Excellency Amb. Elijah Onyeagba welcomed the National Youth Leader to Anambra state. He equally encouraged the BAT/S disciples to continue mobilizing well meaning Nigerians from Southeast to support and vote APC in the coming elections.

The National Youth Leader who represented the National Working Committee of APC, Hon. Dayo Israel expressed his satisfaction with the movement in Southeast. He said that there is hope for APC in southeast as several sincere support groups are springing up to take the massage of NEW HOPE. He saluted the courage of all members of BATS-Disciples from southeast for their ardent loyalty to APC and her candidates noting that Tinubu will always stand to protect their interest in building a unified and prosperous Nigeria.

Other leaders and stakeholders that attended spoke of their convection that APC will garner great support from the southeast zone.

Inaugurated executives are expected to launch greater actions at the grassroots as campaign begins.

