By Peter Egwuatu

BaoBaB Microfinance Bank, MFB, has disclosed that it has surpassed the minimum capital requirement of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and with plans to increase its capital base further to N6 billion by the end of this year.

The banks’ Group, which has seven subsidiaries across Africa continent disclosed that it disburses about N5 billion credit monthly to its customers in the country and 1 billion USD yearly across the African continent who are mainly small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Philip Sigwart, who revealed these in a chat with newsmen in Lagos, weekend, said: “We are currently having a minimum capitalisation of N5.6 billion which is above the CBN minimum threshold. So our target is increase it to N6 billion by the end of 2022. We are one of the big players in the Africa with major focus in francophone Africa and Nigeria.”

Explaining their presence in Nigeria, he said: We are here to stay in Nigeria because the country has the biggest population in the continent with great potentials. We have hope in this country to grow further. We are not the biggest now and we hope to get there as we progress. Our group total asset is about 750 million USD and we serve half a million customers in the continent. Every year we disbursed credit of about 1billion USD in the African countries. We give out about N5billion credit to our customers in the country on monthly basis and hope to raise it to N10 billion as we move on.”

He further noted that despite the challenges of the economy, inflation foreign exchange, forex etc, the bank still make profit for its shareholders.

He said: “The most challenging year was in 2020 during the COVID-19 where people movement were restricted. However, we surmounted it and we continue knowing that Nigeria is a big market for us. The forex is not a challenge to us because we deal with Naira. We give out loans to small business owners in naira. Also on interest rate, we charge minimum interest of about three per cent monthly because we are focus in seeing that entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Our focus is not for big businesses so the issue of interest rate is not a challenge. We even introduce solar energy to our customers because electricity has been the challenge in this country. They buy and pay later monthly as they use. They just buy the solar panel which is powered by sun and so it is cheaper to use.”

In his own remark, MD/CEO, BaoBaB, Dr Kazeem Olarenwaju MD/CEO Baobab Nigeria, said:” We are here to serve the people as we are presently in nine states and hopes to expand to three more states to make it 12 states. Where we don’t have branches we will partner with our agency by getting to remote places. We have BaoBaB App.

“We will establish branch in PortHacourt, Nnewi in Anambra State and Kano State by next year. Our intention is to be in all regions of the country. Also 45000 people are on our digital channels. We have invested in digital services such quick teller, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) and so on.”

