…Governor Bello orders Security Task Force to go after the bandits, secure those abducted.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits yesterday carried out an early morning raid on the Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu in Lapai local government area of Niger state during which they killed two people and abducted scores from the communities therein.

The invasion happened around 2 am yesterday.

Our Correspondent gathered that among those abducted were the Hospital Doctor and the Pharmacist.

It was gathered that the bandits came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically for hours to scare the residents while the operation lasted.

One of the victims killed is said to be retired medical personnel simply identified as Ya- Tachi who lived opposite the Hospital.

Within this year, the latest attack is the fourth in various Communities of the same local government without any success to stop the incessant attacks.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned the attack and tasked the Joint Security Taskforce in the state to urgently put an end to the incessant armed banditry, kidnappings and wanton attacks on several communities at Gulu in Lapai Local Government Area.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje described the latest attack and killing as regrettable.

“The recent attack of some persons at Gulu General Hospital and the abduction of an unspecified number of innocent people including Medical Personnel as callous, inhuman and condemnable.

“The targeted attack on the Hospital is regrettable and there is the need for swift, intensified security operation in order not to hamper the smooth healthcare delivery in the area.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent rise in armed banditry and kidnappings in Gulu communities when we are rejoicing and consolidating in the successes so far recorded in other affected areas, but as a responsible government we will not rest on our oars until we triumph over evil”, the Governor assured.

The Governor announced that the state government is already collaborating and supporting the Joint Security Apparatus in its drive to launch a sporadically coordinated onslaught in order to overcome the bandits and sanitize the area as soon as possible just as he assured families affected that government will do everything humanly possible to secure the release of those abducted and also ensure that all those who fled during the attacks return safely to their homes.

It would be recalled that Bandits had constantly invaded Gulu town and other Communities in the area in recent months during which many life was lost, scores abducted with the houses of the villagers and foodstuffs set ablaze.