By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Kaduna State chapter, has alleged that bandits have killed over 10 teachers and kidnapped more than 50 others across the 23 local government areas of the state since January.

The Union called on Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i to use every means possible to rescue the teachers and other kidnapped victims still in captivity.

The Chairman, ASUSS Kaduna State chapter, Ishaya Dauda, said this at a press conference in Kaduna, as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Teachers’ Day with the theme “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.

The Chairman said “more than 10 secondary school teachers were killed and over 50 others abducted from January till date in Kaduna and the abducted tecahers are still in captivity.

“The union is fully aware of the insecurity that is threatening the cooperate existence of Kaduna State citizens, especially in our schools.

“We are equally aware of efforts being made by the state government towards the recruitment of Kaduna State vigilante service to secure our schools.”

He commended the efforts of Governor El-Rufa’i for prompt payment of teachers salaries and urged the governor to ensure prompt payment of retirees benefits to ease their hardship.

“The union wish to sincerely commend Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai for the prompt payment of salaries to our teaming members across the entire tstate as at when due.

“The union is, however, appealing to the Governor to ensure prompt payment of retiree benefits in order to ease hardship being faced by the retirees.”

He said that ASUSS, like any other trade union, has enjoyed the goodwill of Kaduna State Government, while appealing to Governor el-Rufai to facilitate the promotion of their members who has been delayed since 2020.

The Chairman, however, assured that the union was working hard towards the implementation of the approved new retirement age for secondary school teachers in Kaduna State.

“ASUSS is working in partnership with the office of the Head of Service, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Kaduna Teachers’Service Commission and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring better welfare for our members in terms of recruitment, promotion and other welfare packages.”

