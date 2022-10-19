Co-founders of RevolutionPlus Property, Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja made history over the weekend as they were inducted into the Archklump Society of The Rotary Foundation.

Named after the sixth president of Rotary, the Arch Klumph Society is Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors. The Onalaja’s were presented with the honour during the induction ceremony held at the Rotary Headquarters in Evanston Illinois Chicago, USA. Other honoures, leaders in philanthropy, and members of trustee circle were also at the event.

The Onalajas were presented the honour by Rotary International President Jennifer Jones and Rotarian Larry Lunsford. They were also inducted into the Hall of Fame and their portraits and names added to the Arch Klumph Society interactive display at Rotary International World Headquarters

Mr Onalaja at the event, appreciated his wife for introducing him to Rotary saying, “We believe in Rotary because it is one of the most accountable organisations in the world. CBOF which is an NGO we cofounded have executed projects for the benefit of members of our society. We love to give because that is the purpose of living.”

Mrs Onalaja while receiving the honour said she began her philantory activities as a pupil in secondary school. “We believe in blessing others with what God has blessed us with and rotary is being organized in this same manner. Rotary has affected us a lot, not only in giving back to the society but in various other ways.”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife Hafsat Umar Abdullahi Ganduje were members of trustee circle also honoured alongside the Onalaja’s at the event.

The Onalaja’s have done various humanitarian projects with their NGO called Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF). The organization officially commenced activities in 2019 in celebration of the Patron’s 45th birthday. Since then, free education and scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of school children. One of these is a free-education based primary school named TOLDEL and located in Ikorodu area of Lagos where indigent pupils attend without paying tuition.

CBOF has also carried out free medical outreach in various local communities in South West Nigeria, Among them include COVID-19 palliatives distribution in Lagos and Ibadan, widows empowered entrepreneurship skills acquisition, free distribution of equipment for women to start small businesses, among others.